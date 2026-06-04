President HH  has declared Tuesday, 9th June as Day of National Mourning in honour Mpezeni IV

OFFICIAL FUNERAL ACCORDED TO PARAMOUNT CHIEF MPEPZENI



President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people, in recognition of his 44-year reign on the throne.





The honour also reflects the late traditional leader’s enormous and valued contribution to the Abangoni Royal Establishment and to the nation, particularly his role in preserving unity, culture and tradition.





The President has declared Tuesday 9 June 2026 a day of national mourning. The body of the Paramount Chief is now lying in state at Ephendukeni Palace in Chipata, Eastern Province, having been received in the town this afternoon, ahead of burial on the same day.





The announcement of the official funeral was made in a statement to ZNBC News by Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, who advised that all entertainment programmes would be postponed during the mourning period, with flags flying at half-mast. National mourning will run from 06:00 to 18:00 hours.





Local Government Permanent Secretary Nicholas Phiri praised the Ngoni Royal Establishment for its leadership and guidance during the funeral, adding that government would continue working with the establishment to ensure a befitting send-off.





Senior Chief Nzamane said the establishment was working to preserve cultural values and order, and would continue to provide guidance after the burial. Chief Madzimawe, meanwhile, urged those observing traditional cousinship to follow proper procedure, voicing concern over individuals blocking mourners under its guise.





Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV died on 30 May 2026 at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka, following an illness. He will be laid to rest at the Royal Resting Grounds at Feni, Chipata District.