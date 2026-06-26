President HH is a kind man. Some of these candidates should have been in jail a long time ago” – Former Matero MP Miles Sampa

Miles Sampa says some presidential candidates should be jailed instead of campaigning

Patriotic Front (PF) President Miles Sampa has said he would rather see some presidential candidates behind bars than on the campaign trail, arguing that they should first answer corruption allegations linked to their time in public office.



Lusaka, 26 June – Speaking during a UPND Alliance media briefing, Mr. Sampa said law enforcement agencies should prioritise prosecuting individuals seeking the country’s highest office if they have unresolved corruption cases, rather than detaining other political figures.

He suggested that authorities should instead consider releasing jailed former Cabinet Minister Nickson Chilangwa and social media personality Why Me, whom he claimed had merely been used by others, while pursuing those he believes have outstanding corruption allegations.



Mr. Sampa further described President Hakainde Hichilema as a good-hearted leader, saying the Head of State had exercised restraint despite allegations of corruption involving some of his political opponents.



He maintained that individuals aspiring to lead Zambia should first account for their record in public office before asking voters to entrust them with the presidency.



The PF leader did not identify the presidential candidates he believes should face prosecution during his remarks.

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