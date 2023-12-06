In the midst of a grave situation at the Senseli Open-pit mine in Chingola, President Hakainde Hichilema has extended a compassionate plea to the families of approximately 30 miners currently trapped underground. During a meeting at the Chingola Civic Centre, the President urged calm and patience among the affected families, assuring them that the government is exerting every effort to conclude the rescue operation successfully.

President Hichilema, accompanied by government officials, expressed empathy for the families’ distress and urged them not to begin mourning but to focus on prayer, hoping for the safe retrieval of their loved ones. In a gesture of immediate support, the President provided ten thousand Kwacha each to the affected families, acknowledging their endurance and resilience during this challenging period.



“Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to the family members who have patiently endured, keeping vigil at the site while awaiting any news about their loved ones. We express our deepest sympathy and understanding of their anguish.The small-scale miners engaged in these activities are our fellow Zambians, whom the UPND government is committed to empowering with mining skills and equipment. This empowerment aims to ensure safe mining practices and prevent tragic accidents.

Fellow citizens, in the face of past tragedies, we have set aside our differences and united, working and praying together as one nation under one God.

Today, we witnessed the industrious and hardworking nature of our people, showcasing their determination to earn a living. Therefore, it is our duty as a government and as a people to harness our human resources by facilitating a secure work environment through stringent safety regulations,” President Hichilema said

A representative of the affected families, Dorothy Kangwa, conveyed gratitude to the government for its support and the initiation of the rescue operation. The President’s visit and personal interaction with the families underscored the government’s commitment to standing in solidarity with those affected by the tragic incident.

In a separate address to the nation, President Hichilema expressed admiration for the dedicated rescue teams working tirelessly to save the trapped miners. His visit to the mine emphasized not only the gravity of the situation but also the government’s dedication to leading with empathy and action during times of crisis.

The unfolding events have captivated the nation, shedding light on the challenges and emotional toll faced by individuals and families directly affected by mining accidents. As the rescue teams continue their arduous task, the focus remains on the trapped miners and their families, with the collective hope and prayers of the nation echoing for a swift and successful rescue operation.