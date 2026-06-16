President Hichilema and the UPND have created for themselves a depressing record on politics- Laura miti

Laura miti writes:

President Hichilema and the UPND have created for themselves a depressing record on politics. Self serving law reform, and general disrespect for citizens and democracy .





On the other hand:



They have been astute with the economy.

They rescued a surely sinking ship, placing it on a steady path. They pulled off small miracles like effectively managing the debilitating drought while dealing with suffocating debt. Social spending on free education etc is no small feat either.





The opposition



They have a terrible CV on politics. Cadres, violence, hate, self servicing law reform, anarchy.





The Economy

Totally unconvincing! They are the ones who wrecked it in the first place, after inheriting a positive balance in the books, blowing the money, borrowing recklessly and blowing the debt.





Then, they cannot produce one coherent sentence on how they would manage the country as a financial entity.



It is where we are!