PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ASSENTS TO FIVE KEY BILLS TO STRENGTHEN PENSIONS AND EDUCATION





LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema has assented to five major pieces of legislation aimed at reforming Zambia’s pension system and strengthening the country’s education sector.





The signing ceremony took place at State House earlier today, with government officials describing the move as a significant milestone in the country’s governance, economic stability and social security agenda.





The newly enacted laws are the Education Amendment Bill, 2026; the National Pension Scheme Bill, 2026; the Public Service Pensions Bill, 2026; the Pension Scheme Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Local Authorities Superannuation Bill, 2026.





According to Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, the legislation represents a coordinated effort by the government to modernize and harmonize pension schemes while reinforcing educational development.





Mr. Kawana said the reforms would address longstanding challenges affecting public servants, local government workers and private-sector employees regarding retirement benefits.





He noted that the new legal framework would improve the management, protection and timely disbursement of pension funds.





Describing the occasion as historic, Mr. Kawana stated: “This historic signing marks a monumental turning point in our nation’s governance, economic stability, and social security framework.”





He further said the Education Amendment Bill would help sustain the government’s free education policy and ensure that it responds effectively to the demands of a modern economy.





The legislation is expected to strengthen access to quality education and promote inclusivity in schools across the country.



Mr. Kawana emphasized that the developments reflected the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises and implementing long-term reforms for national development.





“These are not mere political statements; these are systemic, structural transformations that will benefit generations of Zambians to come,” he said.





He added that the Ministry of Information and Media would provide detailed information in the coming days to help citizens understand how the new laws would directly benefit individuals, families and communities across Zambia.