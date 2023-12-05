PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

December 5, 2023

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says Zambia and Chinese institutions need to start implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership the two countries agreed to undertake during his state visit to China in September, 2023.

President Hichilema says he is confident that the partnership will be of mutual benefit to both Zambian and Chinese people.

Speaking this morning at State House when he held a meeting with Bank of China (BOC), led by its Executive Vice President, Mr. Lin Jingzhen, accompanied by Chinese Ambassador Du Xiaohui, President Hichilema said the relationship between the two countries has continued to grow with a resultant strong partnership between Zambia and China.

President Hichilema commemded China for actively playing a role in Zambia’s debt resolution process.

Meanwhile, visiting Bank of China vice president Lin Jingzhen said the institution is ready to leverage financial expertise to support Zambia’s economic growth.

Mr. Jingzhen said the bank which has a presence in 64 countries outside China will use its global presence to facilitate economic and trade ties between Zambia and China.

He further said that the bank will use its partnership with Zambia to contribute to the strengthening of China – Africa relations adding that Zambia is the first country the bank’s management has visited in Africa post the pandemic.

Mr. Jingzhen said currently, the Bank of China is the only Chinese bank operating in Zambia and has existed in the country for 26 years.

Zambia is one of China’s oldest diplomatic partners.This is particularly visible in the extensive trade relations between the two countries. Zambia is rich in primary resources, with exports to China consisting mostly of materials, key to the upkeep of China’s growing economic ambitions.

