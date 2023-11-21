By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CANCELS MEETING WITH ZAMBIANS IN ITALY

Rome-Monday, 20th November 2023

The Zambian Embassy In Italy has informed the Zambian Community in Italy that President Hakainde Hichilema has cancelled their scheduled meeting.

Many Zambians have travelled from other cities and towns and have arrived in Rome for the meeting with the President.

They have however, expressed deep disappointment to learn that the meeting has been cancelled and the sudden turn of events at the last hour.

This afternoon, the Embassy wrote;

“Dear fellow Zambians,

The Embassy of Zambia regrets to inform you all that the meeting

that was scheduled for tomorrow 21st November, for the President

of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to meet Zambians living in ltaly has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances”

“The Embassy is aware of the sacrifices made that many had

already made in order to attend the meeting”.

“We are also aware of the great effort put in by the Executive of

Zambians living in ltaly in order to contribute to the success of the

meeting. The overwhelming support from each one of you is truly

appreciated.”

“It is our sincere hope that such a meeting shall be

held in the near future”.

Zambians in Italy have expressed shock and disappointment at the sudden turn of events.

“It was too good to be true: My first feeling of enthusiasm of meeting the Presidente and the businessmen and women coming from Zambia just to a sense of disappointment and anger, with the feeling of not being respected as well as a community. we could have preferred being informed in time at least enough that all these meeting were not possible. I can’t just understand the reasons given in this letter to explain this treatment that we have received here in Italy.”

“We need deserve much better. this time it’s has been a disappointment: One Zambia one nation.”

Another senior member said;

“The issue is with the President not even the Embassy or our Association, we did everything they asked of us and followed all instructions and directives only to be told this at the end…I flew in today because of this otherwise my plan was to come back from Zambia this month end…”

When President Hichilema visited Rome and the Vatican, he failed to meet the Zambian Community that was organised in advance.

Last week the Executive of the Zambian Community in Italy shared the good news and wrote to their members;

“Greetings! We are excited to announce that His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema, the Republican President of Zambia, along with the private local businesses entourage, will be visiting Italy on November 21st of this year (next week Tuesday). “

“This is an excellent opportunity for Zambians living in Italy to meet and interact with the President and to discuss matters related to the country’s development and investments through the Diaspora’s lens.”

“We extend a warm invitation to all Zambians living in Italy to attend this historic event. The President is keen to engage with the Zambian community in Italy and would appreciate your presence at his visit. The event will take place at a place yet to be communicated in Rome starting promptly at 6:00 PM.”

“We look forward to a successful visit and to seeing you there!”

This is the second roll that he has failed to meet the diaspora community.