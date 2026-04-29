PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CANNOT GET 5 MILLION VOTES – SAYS KELVIN FUBE BWALYA





Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) claims President Hakainde Hichilema is delusional if he believes he can secure five million votes in the August elections.





On Saturday, President Hichilema urged UPND members to recruit more people to the party, stating that he hopes to secure over five million potential voters.





In another context, while appearing on the EMV live programme, Bwalya stated that the opposition is working toward unity to redeem Zambia from bad governance.