PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONFERS WITH GRAIN PRODUCERS AND TRADERS OF ZAMBIA

He writes…

We had fruitful discussions with the Grain Producers and Traders of Zambia, comprising the Zambia National Farmers’ Union, Grain Farmers, Grain Traders, and Water Harvester Associations.

We discussed issues related to food sufficiency, availability, and affordability, emphasizing that these are matters of national security. We urged our colleagues to view the problem of grain or mealie meal shortages as an opportunity to work together towards finding a lasting solution, rather than blaming each other.

Zambia’s favorable geographical position as a landlinked country surrounded by 8 neighbours and its hydrological conditions make it well-suited to becoming a breadbasket for the region and the continent. As such, we encouraged farmers to explore the option of growing early maize to increase crop production.

We also emphasized the importance of water harvesting as a means of enhancing year-round crop production, particularly for crops such as wheat and maize.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.