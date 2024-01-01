PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES DRC PRESIDENT TSHISEKEDI ON HIS VICTORY

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo on his decisive victory in the recently concluded Democratic Republic of the Congo Elections.

Zambia has maintained warm and cordial bilateral relations with the DRC since the independence days of both countries, solidified by the shared cultures and values of their respective peoples.

We wish the people of the DRC the very best as they embark on a new chapter of sustained development and prosperity.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.