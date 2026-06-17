PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HEADS TO CHOMA FOR FINAL UPND CANDIDATES’ ENGAGEMENT





President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected to conclude his nationwide meetings with UPND adopted candidates and party officials, with Choma in Southern Province hosting the final engagement.





The meeting will bring together parliamentary candidates from the province’s 29 constituencies, councillor candidates, as well as council chairperson and mayoral candidates.





President Hichilema has been holding closed-door meetings with UPND adopted candidates at all levels and party officials across all 10 provinces as part of efforts to strengthen party structures and enhance preparedness ahead of the 2026 General Election.