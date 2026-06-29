PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS ZAMBIA’S ONLY TRULY NATIONAL CANDIDATE: FROM LIVINGSTONE TO NAKONDE, FROM CHIPATA TO MWINILUNGA- Saviour Chishimba

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS ZAMBIA’S ONLY TRULY NATIONAL CANDIDATE: FROM LIVINGSTONE TO NAKONDE, FROM CHIPATA TO MWINILUNGA





A presidential candidate is a candidate for every Zambian, from the Victoria Falls of Livingstone in the south, to Nakonde on the Tanzania border in the north, from Chipata in the east, all the way to Mwinilunga in the north-west where Zambia meets Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Every constituency in this Republic is your campaign office. Every ward is your branch. Every village is your voter. That is what a national candidature means and that is exactly what President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Alliance represent in 2026.





Zambia last had a truly national election in 1991, when multiparty democracy was restored and candidates competed across the whole country. It happened again in 2011, and decisively in 2021, when both leading candidates fielded representatives in all 156 constituencies. That full national coverage is not a luxury, it is a strategy.





Your parliamentary and council candidates are your campaign managers on the ground. They are your vote monitors on election day. They are your early warning system in every ward. A candidate who skips constituencies is not running for President of Zambia, they are running for president of their preferred regions. That is not national leadership. That is regionalism dressed in a suit.





President Hichilema and the UPND Alliance go into August 13, 2026 as the only candidate and party with full national structures, a proven record of delivery, and a clear 2026 – 2031 vision for every Zambian household. The election is not in doubt. What matters now is what comes after because this second term will be one of the most consequential in Zambia’s history. The stabilisation is done.

The debt is restructured. The mines are open. Now the work of household recovery begins, for the farmer in Lundazi, the miner in Kitwe, the market trader in Soweto Market, and the young graduate in Mwinilunga. All of Zambia. All at once. That is your President. That is your mandate.





Zambia Forward, Together in Unity



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner