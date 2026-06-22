PRESIDENT HICHILEMA MEANS WELL FOR ZAMBIA – NCP PRESIDENT CHANDA



The NCP President says, the country’s international reserves have reached an unprecedented US$6.5 billion. Mr. Peter chanda said that, this is the highest level ever recorded in the country of Zambia’s history. “This achievement reflects growing economic stability, investor confidence, and prudent financial management” he said.





In addition he highlighted this remarkable progress as a true demonstration that President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision for Zambia is yielding positive results. The New Congress party president, appreciates the country’s International strengthen reserves of US$ 6.5 Billion, saying the country is better positioned to support economic growth, stabilize the Zambian currency, and withstand any external shocks.





Mr. Chanda writes, that Zambians should be assured beyond doubt that President Hakainde Hichilema means well for the country and that this record achievement is a true testament to the ongoing efforts of building a stronger, better and more prosperous nation for all.



The NCP President Posted on his Facebook page today.



The Pentagon media team.