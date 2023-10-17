President Hichilema Receives Credentials of Several Ambassadors, Calls for Global Peace

In an official ceremony held at State House, His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema received the letters of credence from various Ambassadors, reaffirming the commitment of their respective countries to fostering diplomatic relations with Zambia.

The dignitaries who presented their credentials to President Hichilema included Her Excellency Ms. Karolina Stasiak, Head of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Zambia and COMESA; His Excellency Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Gian Luca Perici, Ambassador of the Holy See to Zambia; and Her Excellency Mrs. Ingrid Marie Mickelson, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Republic of Zambia.

Additionally, Mr. Adam Burakowski, Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Zambia, and Mr. Jean-Marie Somet, Ambassador of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire to the Republic of Zambia, were welcomed as they assumed their diplomatic posts.

President Hichilema extended his warm congratulations to the incoming Ambassadors, acknowledging their appointments as a testament to the enduring and robust relations their nations share with Zambia. This diplomatic exchange exemplifies the nation’s commitment to strengthening international ties.

During the discussions, President Hichilema reiterated Zambia’s unwavering dedication to two fundamental principles of diplomacy: Peace, Stability, and Security, and Economic Diplomacy, aimed at fostering job creation and poverty alleviation.

The President underscored the significance of these pillars in the face of regional and international instability, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has had far-reaching consequences on fuel and fertilizer prices and, in turn, global food costs. Zambia believes that global instability anywhere has repercussions everywhere.

President Hichilema urged the newly appointed Ambassadors to play an active role in establishing and expanding trade and investment connections during their tenures, with the goal of enhancing the well-being of the Zambian people. He assured them of the Zambian Government’s commitment to collaborative efforts that lead to tangible outcomes.

In his call for global peace, President Hichilema emphasized the need to end hostilities in conflict-ridden regions worldwide. He stressed that conflicts and wars have not only created instability but have also contributed to escalating fuel and fertilizer prices. Acknowledging that instability affects everyone, he underscored the importance of working towards peace and stability in afflicted nations to ensure sustained economic and social development. President Hichilema emphasized that peace, security, and stability are essential elements for promoting both economic and social progress.

President Hakainde Hichilema expressed his desire for strengthened and deepened relations with the countries represented by the Ambassadors, emphasizing that his government’s foreign policy is centered on the promotion of peace, security, stability, and economic and social development.

In response to the reception of her credentials, Ambassador Karolina Stasiak affirmed the European Union’s commitment to its partnership with Zambia across various areas of development. Additionally, Archbishop Gian Luca Perici reiterated the Vatican’s dedication to strengthening the cordial relationship with the Zambian Government.