PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RECEIVES THUNDEROUS WELCOME IN MONGU WESTERN PROVINCE.



President Hakainde Hichilema received a thunderous welcome in Mongu, Western Province today where he came on a one day working visit to meet all adopted candidates and party structures in readiness for the August 13 polls.





Addressing the big cheering crowd clad in colourful party regalia at Mongu Airport on arrival, the Republican President who is also UPND Party President stressed the need for unity and loyalty in the rank and file of the party inorder to not only win but Win Big on August 13.





” I don’t want to hear anyone saying we have already won the election as winning requires hard work and dedication, this August 13 election is serious business, that’s why iam appointing all of you here to be my campaign managers” he told the crowd cheering Bally Bally Bally.

He called on the people of Western Province to vote wisely for him and all UPND adoptedlll candidates inorder for continuity of all the developmental projects his administration had embarked on in his first term of duty.





The President who was in a jovial mood as is always the case when he visits Western Province kwa hae, went on to promise building more boarding schools, and complete King Lewanika University to bring quality higher learning education closer to the people.





He closed the interaction with the people at Mongu Airport by reming the people in Lozi that ” Hakainde asepisize Hapumi” meaning when Hakainde promises he delivers as is the case with Free Education which is now law and many other progressive policies.



Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.