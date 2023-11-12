PRESIDENT HICHILEMA REMEMBERS FIRST, SECOND WORLD WAR VETERANS

November 12, 2023

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA this morning led Service Chiefs, War Veterans and Diplomats in laying wreaths at the National Cenotaph in Lusaka for the Remembrance Day Parade.

The Rememberance Day Ceremony is held in honor of the service men and women who died during the world war which is believed to have ended in present day Mbala with the surrender of German forces.

During the ceremony, President Hichilema took time to interact with surviving war veterans and members of the ex-service men league of Zambia as well as diplomats accredited to Zambia among others.

In a homily delivered by Bishop Kondwelani Sakala of the Zambia Police Chaplaincy, the Bishop urged the present generation to honor the gallant men and women who lost their lives in the world war adding that the freedom Zamba is witnessing today was attained at the expense of the lives of other people.

The event was characterized by a sombre atmosphere and a gun salute by the Zambia Army.

The 2023 Rememberance Day is being commemorated under the theme: “Remembering and honoring service.”

(C) THE FALCON