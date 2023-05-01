PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA SEALS OFF THE UNNECESSARY CRITICS FROM THE OPPOSITION PILGRIMS AS THEY OBSERVE FROM THE TERRACES …***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA tours CHILILABOMBWE and SERENJE confirming the relevance of having such an exceptional leader in zambia after a regime tried to promote the divide and rule syndrome in the nation . President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA continues to reaffirm our call values of peace , love and unity among all zambians . When they said president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA will never be in State House , the news was breaking because they meant that even if we voted them out in 2015/16 /21 they were not going to leave office because of rigging past elections . The rest is history and Mr HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is president of this republic after a resounding victory . POWER TO THE PEOPLE AND BY THE PEOPLE . Your excellence continue to counsel the people of zambia on the values that were broken because of a selfish political Pentecost which had no vision to heal the land .

The silence we are seeing politically in the country is because of the political strength which president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is fortifying in the office of the presidency using the policy outline which is unprecedented in the history of summit leaderships in zambia . Many zambians have now seen the caliber of a person they dimonised not to become president of this country by most former street adults . Zambians can have an objective introspective analysis of variance in leadership styles , others have said ,” WAKULEKAFYE ” , for me he is Godly sent , born to be a leader of this country at this difficult time .

Am proud that UPND followers have been accorded a name of PRAISE SINGERS , which in my view has moral respect than the thugs and criminals that brutally attacked zambians for being UPND members , the name used on UPND members fits the style of leadership by president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , who can refuse to be associated to the man of the moment in Zambia , and I don’t know when president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is going to lose this position of being man of the moment because his modern dynamics and innovative attributes are continuous , these attributes can only be ashamed by haters .

We recently witnessed a lot of RANTING in the country on many issues that were happening in zambian politics , the media was in serious business by people who think can little the powers of president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA , the most relevant thing is to have a president who is not challenged to bring solutions for the country with order , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says , ” if the country has the capacity to overcome unforseen circumstancial crisis , the president and the UPND leadership will exert their energies and intellectual expositions to resolve and find workable solutions .

This is what we are witnessing in this country , decisions and a policy frame work which has never been done before , a vision which is practical and experiencing and translating direct benefits to the people of zambia . There is silence in the pilgrimage of opposition politics in zambia , president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is unmatched and that is why I have continued to speak on security because the pundit line of opposition strength is decapitated and becoming impotent . God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY