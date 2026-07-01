PRESIDENT HICHILEMA SET FOR TWO-DAY NORTH-WESTERN PROVINCE TOUR



President Hakainde Hichilema is tomorrow expected in North-Western Province for a two-day working visit.





During the visit, President Hichilema is scheduled to engage local communities and inspect development programmes in five districts across the province.



The President will arrive in Solwezi before touring Kalumbila, Chavuma, Zambezi, Kabompo and Mwinilunga districts through to Thursday.





North-Western Province Permanent Secretary Colonel Grandson Katambi said President Hichilema will meet residents and government officials during the tour.





Speaking during a media briefing in Solwezi, Colonel Katambi urged members of the public to turn out in large numbers to welcome the President upon his arrival at Solwezi Airport.





Meanwhile, UPND North-Western Province Chairperson Adam Sapezo said the President’s decision to begin his provincial engagements in North-Western Province reflects the importance he attaches to the region and the government’s commitment to delivering on its development promises.