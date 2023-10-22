President Hichilema Take A Visit Shoprite Stores Checking The Prices Of Essential Commodities Including Mealie Meal

Hichilema goes to see for himself

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema spent part of his Saturday afternoon in Shoprite on Lusaka’s Cairo Road checking the prices of essential commodities including mealie meal.

In the wake of rising mealie meal prices, Government has recently offloaded cheaper Zambia National Service-produced mealie meal.

The Head of State and his team say they are working to make the price of the staple food even lower.

As weekend shoppers were going around the business, they were shocked to see an unlikely face in the chainstore.

Lo and behold, it was the President himself pushing a trolley.

Straight from attending the funeral service of Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) overseer Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu, President Hichilema went to Shoprite.

In the spirit of the approaching festive season, the President bought a few bags of mealie meal for his fellow shoppers.

Upon hearing that it was raining free cheap ZNS mealie meal in Shoprite, hawkers who sell plastic bags to shoppers outside the store threw away their merchandise and thronged the store to get their paws on the costless commodity.

But while others queued up for the free mealie meal, others insisted they could afford and all they wanted was a selfie with the man who had brought peace to the streets of the capital city.

And in his Facebook posting President Hichilema said his government will implement different stratagem to see to it that there is an upswing in the economy.

“It is gratifying to see that citizens recognise our efforts to reduce the price of commodities such as mealie meal, under the Zambia National Service. We will not shy away from doing everything possible and within our means, to work for our people and set our country’s economic path on the right trajectory,” he said.

The President further called for joint effort and diligence for a speedily economic upturn.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba