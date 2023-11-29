President Hichilema To Attend The Cop28 High Level Segment Of Heads Of State And Government In Dubai, UAE

PRESS STATEMENT

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO ATTEND THE COP28 HIGH LEVEL SEGMENT OF HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT IN DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 29th November 2023 to attend the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) High Level Segment for Heads of State and Government, scheduled for 1st to 2nd December 2023.

This event will be the 28th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the Convention and is convened under the theme “Racing for a Better World”.

President Hichilema will be attending the COP28 at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates. He is scheduled to deliver a statement during the High-Level Segment on 1st December 2023.

Furthermore, he is expected to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the G77 and China Leaders’ Summit, as well as other high-level roundtable events focusing on key thematic areas.

On the margins of the meetings, the President will hold strategic bilateral engagements centered on crucial areas such as energy, agriculture, trade, technology transfer, infrastructure, and tourism.

The COP28 meeting will aim to assess progress in dealing with climate change, negotiate agreements, and set the direction to consolidate global climate action.

This resonates with President Hichilema’s continued emphasis on the existential threat of climate change to humanity, stressing the pressing need for decisive action to mitigate its profound impact on economies and societies, notably within Africa.

Zambia has not been spared of the negative effects of climate change with intermittent weather patterns significantly impacting food, water, and energy security.

In this regard, the President will join other world leaders at COP28 to advance sustainable development, leverage new technologies, and mobilise resources for agreed actions in order to protect countries and the environment.

President Hichilema remains committed to making Zambia a global beacon of environmental sustainability and a champion of the green economy.

The President is expected to return to Zambia on Sunday, 3rd December 2023, immediately after the High Level Segment concludes.

Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

CHARTER HOUSE

LUSAKA

29th November, 2023