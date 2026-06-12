PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO BE HONOURED AT AFRICA LEADERSHIP AND BUSINESS SUMMIT IN MOROCCO



President Hakainde Hichilema, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and former African Union Commission Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be among distinguished African leaders to be honoured at the 2026 edition of the 100 Most Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco.





According to the Business Day publication, organisers of the event have announced that the three-day summit will be held from June 26 to 28, 2026, at the Palais des Festivals et des Congres Marrakech and Movenpick Hotel on Boulevard Mohamed VI in Marrakech. The event is expected to attract political leaders, business executives, investors, diplomats and development advocates from across Africa and beyond.





The annual summit is organised by the Devdan Peace and Advocacy Foundation and the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa in collaboration with strategic partners.





Project Director for Africa, Kingsley Amafibe, said preparations for the 2026 edition had reached an advanced stage, with organisers working to ensure a successful and impactful gathering of some of the continent’s most influential leaders and stakeholders.





Mr. Amafibe said the summit would provide a platform for dialogue on leadership, governance, peacebuilding, investment, entrepreneurship and sustainable development, while also recognising individuals who have made significant contributions to Africa’s growth and transformation.





He noted that the recognition of President Hichilema, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma reflects their contributions to leadership, governance and development on the African continent.





The summit is expected to feature high-level discussions, networking opportunities, investment forums and award presentations aimed at fostering collaboration and advancing Africa’s development agenda.





The event has continued to grow in stature over the years, attracting participation from policymakers, business leaders and development partners committed to shaping the future of the continent through innovation, peace and economic growth.



© UPND Media Team