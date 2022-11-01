PRESIDENT HICHILEMA URGES AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK TO HELP ZAMBIA ACCESS AFFORDABLE CAPITAL AND FINANCIAL SUPPORT

By Prudence Siabana

President Hakainde Hichilema has urged the African Development Bank-AfDB to help Zambia and the Southern African region to access affordable capital for investment in economic transformation.

President Hichilema says financial support with funds and capital at a fair price will help turn around the country and the African continent in the areas of development.

Speaking when a team from the AfDB led by it`s Executive Director Gérard Bussier paid a courtesy call on him, the head of state also called on the bank to help government secure the memoranda of understanding on debt restructuring between Zambia and the creditors.

President Hichilema says Zambia needs institutions like the AfDB to help push the change and economic transformation hence governments role is to make sure that the country remains peaceful stable and away from negatives that the country has been known for in the past.

Speaking earlier, AfDB Executive Director Gerald Bussier was pleased to have met the head of state and Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and indicated that the opportunity will help him to adequately represent the views of Zambia and other countries at the African Development Bank board meeting.

PHOENIX NEWS