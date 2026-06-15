PRESIDENT HICHILEMA WILL NOT BE PERSECUTED AFTER LOSING ELECTIONS, ASSURES MUNDUBILE





In a momentous election campaign event held in Kabwe, the National Restoration Progressive Unity Party (NRPUP), led by President Brian Mundubile addressed concerns regarding the treatment of former Zambian presidents.





President Mundubile emphatically stated that once President Hakainde Hichilema becomes a former head of state, he will be afforded all the customary benefits that come with that role.





These include not just domestic honorifics and respect, but also opportunities to represent Zambia both locally and on the international stage.





This approach stands in stark contrast to the treatment of the late former President Edgar Lungu during President Hichilema’s administration.





President Lungu faced restrictions such as limited interaction with the public, denial of specialized medical treatment abroad, and controversial circumstances surrounding postmortem procedures conducted on his body—actions that stirred public debate about dignity and rights accorded to former leaders.





By committing to uphold the dignity and privileges of former presidents like Hichilema, the NRPUP under Mundubile is setting a new precedent for political civility and respect in Zambia.





As Zambia heads towards this leadership change, the promises made in Kabwe could redefine how former heads of state are treated—suggesting a future where respect transcends political rivalry and national unity takes precedence.

By Given Mutinta