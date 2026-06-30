President Lamaphosa meets with leaders of South Africa’s anti-illegal immigration movement.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA MEETS NGIZWE MCHUNU AND PHAKEL’UMTHAKATHI NDABANDABA AHEAD OF PLANNED PROTESTS, CALLS FOR PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATIONS AND RESPECT FOR THE RULE OF LAW





South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with protest leaders Ngizwe Mchunu and Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba on Monday, 29 June 2026, ahead of planned demonstrations across the country.





According to the Presidency, President Ramaphosa emphasized that while South Africans have a constitutional right to protest, demonstrations must be conducted peacefully and within the framework of the law. After listening to the concerns raised by the two leaders, the President reiterated that the South African government is addressing migration-related issues and remains the sole authority responsible for enforcing immigration laws.





The meeting comes as law enforcement agencies across the country increase security measures ahead of planned protests, with authorities urging all participants to exercise their democratic rights peacefully and responsibly.





The meeting has sparked widespread debate on social media, with some praising the engagement between government and protest leaders, while others continue to raise concerns about immigration, law enforcement, and public safety in South Africa.





Do you think direct engagement between the President and protest leaders is the best way to address public concerns?