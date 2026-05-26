PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA JUST TOLD FOREIGNERS — ZIMBABWE’S GOLD BELONGS TO ZIMBABWEANS. FULL STOP.





Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has drawn a line in the sand — the small-scale gold mining sector is now EXCLUSIVELY reserved for Zimbabwean citizens and Zimbabwean-owned companies. No exceptions. No negotiations.





For too long, foreign hands have been reaching into African soil and pulling out African wealth while African people watched from the outside. Not anymore.





Foreign operators have been given a clear instruction scale up into large-scale mining or pack up by January 2027. The clock is ticking.





This is not just a mining policy. This is economic independence in action. This is a government that looked its people in the eye and said your resources, your future, your wealth.





Zimbabwe has gold beneath her feet. Now Zimbabwe’s children will be the ones to benefit from it.



Africa is done being a supplier to the world while staying poor. Zimbabwe just proved it.



African hype media