President Mutharika Reshuffles Cabinet, Abolishes Minister of State Position



His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, has announced a significant cabinet reshuffle, effective immediately, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 92 (1) of the Constitution.





The reshuffle sees the abolition of the Minister of State position, previously held in the administration formed after the September 2025 elections.





This move aligns with efforts to streamline government operations and reduce overheads amid ongoing economic challenges.



Key highlights of the new cabinet structure include a mix of retained portfolios and new deputy minister appointments to enhance operational efficiency in critical sectors.





Full List of Appointments:

1. President and Commander In-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force and Malawi Police Services, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika





2. First Vice President, Right Honourable Dr. Jane Ansah, SC, JA Rtd.



3. Second Vice President, Right Honourable Enoch Kamzingeni Chihana





4. Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralization, Honourable Joseph Mwanamvekha, MP



5. Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Honourable Roza Fachi Mbilizi, MP





6. Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Honourable Bright Msaka, SC



7. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs , Honourable Charles Mhango





8. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Honourable George T. Chaponda, MP



9. Minister of Health and Sanitation, Honourable Madalitso Baloyi, MP





10. Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Honourable Ben Malunga Phiri, MP



11. Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism, Honourable George Patridge





12. Minister of Transport and Public Works, Honourable Jappie Mhango, MP



13. Minister of Homeland Security, Honourable Peter Mukhito



14. Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Honourable Mary Navicha, MP





15. Minister of Energy and Mining, Honourable Jean Mathanga, MP



16. Minister of Natural Resources, Honourable Alfred Gangata, MP



17. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Honourable Chimwemwe Chipungu, MP





18. Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation, Honourable Joel Chigona, MP



19. Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Honourable Patricia Wiskes, MP



20. Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Honourable Shadrick Namalomba, MP





21. Minister of Defence, Honourable Feston Kaupa, MP



22. Deputy Minister of Homeland Security (Operations), Honourable Norman Chisale, MP



23. Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare

Honourable Martha Ngwira, MP





24. Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology

Honourable Francis Foley, MP



25. Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development

Honourable Thoko Tembo, MP



26. Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Honourable Chipiliro Mpinganjira





27. Deputy Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism, Honourable Edgar Tembo



28. Deputy Minister of Health and Sanitation, Honourable Charles Chilambula, MP



The press release, signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Adack K. Saidi, PhD., emphasizes that these changes take immediate effect.





Political analysts view the reshuffle as a strategic effort to inject fresh momentum into the administration barely three months after President Mutharika’s inauguration following his landslide victory in the September 2025 elections.





The inclusion of several deputy ministers is seen as a step toward decentralizing decision-making and improving service delivery in key areas like agriculture, health, and education—sectors vital to Malawi’s recovery from recent economic and climatic shocks.





The abolition of the Minister of State role is particularly noted as a cost-saving measure, responding to public calls for fiscal prudence.





Malawians have welcomed the announcements with cautious optimism, hoping the new team will accelerate progress on pressing issues such as food security, foreign exchange shortages, and infrastructure development.