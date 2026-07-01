PRESIDENT ORDERS CRACK DOWN ON POLITICAL VIOLENCE



President Hakainde Hichilema has directed security agencies to investigate recent incidents of political violence in Kaputa and Mazabuka and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.





In a statement issued by State House, the President strongly condemned the reported violence, saying no political ambition or grievance can ever justify bloodshed or the loss of life.





He warned that anyone involved in political violence will face the law regardless of their political affiliation.



“The law in Zambia is blind to party colours. Whoever you are, if you perpetrate violence you will answer for it before the courts,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State stressed that Zambia’s reputation as a peaceful nation was built through dialogue and democratic elections, not violence. He said peace remains the foundation for development, investment and national progress.





President Hichilema also reaffirmed that Zambia will not return to an era where political thuggery was tolerated.



As the country heads towards the 13th August General Election, the President called on political leaders, candidates and supporters to campaign peacefully, respect one another and allow voters to decide through the ballot.





He urged all Zambians to uphold the country’s motto of “One Zambia, One Nation” and work together to protect the peace that has defined the nation for generations.