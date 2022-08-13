PRESIDENT KAGAME’S SON GRADUATES FROM UK MILLITARY COLLEGE

Ian Kagame who is the second Lieutenant in the Rwandese Army is the son to the president Gen Paul Kagame.

Yesterday, August 12, Ian Kagame graduated from the Royal Millitary Academy Sandhurst in UK.

President Kagame and his First Lady Jeannette Kagame attended the colorful graduation ceremony where two other Millitary officers from the Rwandese Army also graduated.

It is being speculated that Lieutenant Ian Kagame is being prepared to takeover from his Father. With this training it is expected that he will be promoted in the Army.

Photo courtesy of President Kagame Facebook page: The President poses for a photo with Officers.