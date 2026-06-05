President Samia Suluhu Concludes State Visit to Russia

🇹🇿🇷🇺: Suluhu Concludes State Visit to Russia



President Samia Suluhu Wrote 👇🏿



As I conclude my State Visit to the Russian Federation, today, among other activities, I had the opportunity to address the Tanzania–Russia Business Forum as well as the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which brought together leaders, experts, businesspeople, and investors from various countries.





I assured investors that Tanzania is a safe and attractive destination for their capital, thanks to its supportive legal environment, peace and stability, quality infrastructure, strong economic growth, available workforce, and access to a market of more than 500 million people across Eastern and Southern Africa. I also highlighted key priority sectors for investment, including mining, agriculture, clean energy, oil and gas, healthcare, transportation, and logistics.





Even better news is that, starting in July 2026, Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) will launch direct flights between Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, and Moscow.

This important step will further strengthen tourism, trade, and investment, while opening a new chapter in the history of relations and cooperation between Tanzania and Russia.



📸 Samia Suluhu Hassan