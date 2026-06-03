🇹🇿 🇷🇺:President Suluhu meets Putin in Moscow.



President Samia Suluhu of United Republic of Tanzania wrote 👇🏿



On the first day of my state visit to the Russian Federation, I had the honor of meeting and holding talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.





Together, we welcomed the growth in trade between our two countries, which reached 72% between 2020 and 2025.

However, considering the long history of cooperation and friendly relations between our nations, we agreed to intensify efforts to promote trade and investment in order to generate even greater economic benefits and improve the well-being of our peoples.





Furthermore, with the aim of creating more opportunities for our citizens and accelerating social and economic development, we discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in several strategic sectors, including science and technology, education, energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism.



📸 Samia Suluhu Hassan