President Trump concedes defeat as he orders House Republicans to release Epstein files

“We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party,” Trump wrote on social media late Sunday after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a weekend in Florida.

‘If Jeffrey Epstein had any dirt on Donald Trump, he would have had great leverage in the criminal case against him at the time he died,’ wrote David Schoen, in a post Trump also shared on Truth Social.

‘The fact that he unequivocally said he had none ought to shut down the false claims otherwise; but facts are no obstacle to political attacks.’

Schoen, who also served as a lawyer for Trump during his second impeachment trial, pointed out that Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre testified under oath that Trump ‘did nothing inappropriate.’

However, before Sunday, Trump had been waging war against Republican defectors like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, who support releasing the files.

He made the shocking U turn shortly after landing at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday following a weekend in Florida. Trump claimed he had ‘nothing to hide’ while insisting the entire saga was a ‘hoax.’

Trump noted that his Department of Justice have already turned over tens of thousands of pages on Epstein. He hinted that the files could potentially damage Democrat enemies like Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, and Reid Hoffman.

He wrote: ‘The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE!’

‘Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive and, if the Democrats had anything, they would have released it before our Landslide Election Victory,’ he said.

‘Some ‘members’ of the Republican Party are being ‘used,’ and we can’t let that happen. Let’s start talking about the Republican Party’s Record Setting Achievements, and not fall into the Epstein ‘TRAP,’ which is actually a curse on the Democrats, not us. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’

Trump later confirmed he still believed it was a hoax, writing: ‘It’s a Democrat Hoax for purposes of deflection, just like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam!!! They had the sleazy relationships with Epstein, and should be prosecuted!!!’

He also took another shot at Greene, continuing their weekend-long feud over the Georgia Congresswoman’s recent split from Trump on various issues.

‘Wacky Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems. The fact is, nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country!’