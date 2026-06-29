PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE ACKIM NJOBVU BACKS HH, URGES YOUTHS TO VOTE UPND

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE NJOBVU BACKS HH, URGES YOUTHS TO VOTE UPND



Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Njobvu has endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema’s candidature in the August 13 general election, despite being among the 14 presidential candidates validly nominated to contest this year’s polls.





Speaking during the launch of the UPND presidential campaign yesterday, Mr Njobvu said he had decided to back President Hichilema because of his administration’s efforts to restore Zambia’s economic stability.





He said President Hichilema should be given another term to continue delivering development and complete the many projects currently underway across the country.





“I have made a decision to show the youths of Zambia where they should go. The path I am showing you is the one to vote for Hakainde Hichilema,” Mr Njobvu said.



Meanwhile, UPND Alliance partners called on Zambians to reward President Hichilema’s performance by voting for all UPND candidates at every level in the August elections.





Movement for Democratic Change vice-president Leonard Hikaumba said President Hichilema deserved recognition for his work.



“This year, we want to award the most hard-working worker in Zambia, worker number one, and that award goes to no other than HH,” Mr Hikaumba said.





New Nation Party president Nevers Mumba said President Hichilema and his administration were fulfilling the aspirations of many Zambians.



Party for National Unity and Progress leader Highvie Hamududu said Zambians had the right presidential candidate in President Hichilema.





New Congress Party president Peter Chanda said the country needed policy continuity rather than a change of government.



While acknowledging that governing was not easy, Mr Chanda appealed to citizens not to entrust the country’s leadership to “amateurs.”





Meanwhile, Patriotic Front (PF) faction president Miles Sampa said President Hichilema was setting international benchmarks through policies such as free education.





Mr Sampa urged Zambians to secure their future by voting for President Hichilema and rejecting opposition presidential candidates.





United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia leader Charles Chanda said President Hichilema’s commitment to expanding key sectors, particularly mining, had influenced his decision not to contest the presidency but instead support the UPND leader.





Following the launch of the presidential campaign, UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi said the alliance would intensify its campaign by taking the UPND manifesto to voters across the country.