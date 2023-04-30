By Richard Banda

Chibombo Saturday 29th April 2023

PRINCESS KASUNE VISITS THE AFFECTED PEOPLE WHOSE GOODS AND BUSINESS WERE SET ABLAZE ON WEDNESDAY AT JOHN CHINENA.

Keembe member of parliament Princess Kasune who is also Deputy Government Whip today visited affected victims at John Chinena market that suffered the lose of their merchandise due to fire that erupted.

Hon Princess Kasune narrated that the market at John Chinena is helping all the people of Chisamba and Keembe constituency respectively as well as the nation.

“Our people do not know the boundaries of the Chinena market as compared to politicians, to us, we are one people and the same. So when you hear the market that was gutted at John, it is Touching both constituencies and also touching both families,” said Hon. Kasune

She guaranteed the affected people of continuous support until their businesses are back to normal. She had said,” the new dawn government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema will never abandon its people in a time of calamity.”

Speaking at the event, Chisamba MP Hon Chushi Kasanda who is also Information Minister said the Government is concerned about their problems and the welfare of the marketeers

“The government is grieved with you and thats

why you saw how quickly DMMU team came to donate some items.

We know the strength of John Chinena and how important the matter is because once we empower a woman we have empowered the nation” Hon Kasanda said.

According to the information obtained, more than 50 businesses have been destroyed by the fire whose source has not yet been established

The members of parliament were accompanied by, Chibombo DC Mr Lloyd Kayeka, Chisamba DC Mr. Mboyoma, Chibombo Council chairman Newton Nyeleti, and UPND party officials.

CIC PRESS TEAM