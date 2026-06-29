Printing of ballot papers officially commences tomorrow in Dubai beginning with presidential ballot papers.





This afternoon, ECZ Vice Chairperson Major General Vincent Mukanda (Retired) led a team of stakeholders to conduct a tour of the plant where the printing will be conducted from.





The printing is being done by Al Ghurair printing company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at a cost of about $5 million. The printing and publishing company also printed the 2016 and 2021 ballot papers.



So far, only UPND and independent candidate Given Katuta have sent a team to observe the process.



Pictures by Zondiwe Mbewe



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