PRISON LETTER DROPS BOMBSHELL CLAIMS ABOUT RAMAPHOSA’S PHALA PHALA FARM!





A shocking prison letter presented by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has ignited fresh controversy around President Cyril Ramaphosa.





The handwritten letter alleges that businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala played a role in transporting furniture — including couches — to Phala Phala… the same farm at the centre of the explosive 2020 cash theft scandal.





According to the letter, former inmate Jermaine Prim claims Matlala bragged about being “very close” to the Ramaphosas and personally delivering items to the Limpopo property — where millions in foreign currency were allegedly hidden.





⚠️ Mkhwanazi has warned that the claims are NOT yet verified and require further investigation — but says some details match existing intelligence.





Now the pressure is mounting…



❗ The Presidency has remained silent

❗ Opposition parties are demanding urgent answers

❗ And questions about prison oversight failures are growing louder





If these claims are proven true, this could change everything in a scandal that has followed Ramaphosa for years.



🔥 South Africans, what do you think:

Is this a real breakthrough… or just another unproven allegation?