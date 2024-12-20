Prof. Clive Chirwa Blasts Leadership for Incompetence”



Zambia’s internationally renowned inventor and researcher, Prof. Clive Chirwa, has unleashed a blistering critique against the government and ZESCO, holding them squarely responsible for the energy crisis paralyzing the nation. Speaking at the International Multi-Disciplinary Conference in Lusaka, Prof. Chirwa accused leaders of gross incompetence and negligence, declaring the current power crisis as a direct result of their failure to heed expert advice.





“This energy crisis is not an accident—it is a manufactured disaster born of arrogance, ignorance, and misplaced priorities. I presented solutions years ago, but ZESCO and successive governments chose to ignore them. Now, the entire nation is paying the price for their incompetence,” he said bluntly.





Prof. Chirwa did not mince words as he tore into what he described as the culture of political self-interest that has plagued Zambia for decades. He revealed that he had submitted detailed plans to ZESCO to prevent the looming energy crisis, but they were arrogantly dismissed.





“This country has become a graveyard for innovation. Leadership here is allergic to intelligence. My solutions were not just ignored—they were deliberately buried because they threatened the status quo of mediocrity and political greed,” he fumed.





He further lambasted the government’s obsession with short-term populist decisions at the expense of long-term solutions. “Instead of investing in sustainable energy systems, they chase after flashy, ineffective projects that pad their egos but leave the country in darkness—literally and figuratively.”





Prof. Chirwa recounted his ambitious plans to transform Lusaka and Kitwe into smart cities with underground train systems and modern energy-efficient infrastructure. However, he said these projects were derailed by political sabotage.





“These ideas weren’t pipe dreams—they were practical, actionable plans designed to lift Zambia out of its backwardness. But political egos and corruption killed them. The leadership doesn’t care about progress; they care about clinging to power,” he said.





The celebrated engineer painted a grim picture of the country’s future if leaders continue down the same path. He accused them of failing to prioritize the needs of ordinary Zambians.





“We are a country sitting on vast potential, yet we are brought to our knees by poor decisions and lack of vision. Factories are closing, homes are in darkness, and children are studying under candlelight because those in power refuse to listen to those who know better,” he thundered.





Prof. Chirwa ended his speech with a stark warning to Zambia’s leaders and a call to action for its citizens.



“If you continue to silence experts and prioritize your pockets over progress, this nation will collapse under the weight of your failures. But the people of Zambia must also wake up and demand better governance. If you keep tolerating incompetence, you’ll keep getting darkness—both literally and metaphorically.”





His words, raw and unfiltered, left little room for doubt about his frustrations. Zambia’s energy crisis, he asserted, is not just a technical problem but a moral failure—a crisis born of leadership that lacks courage, vision, and accountability.



KUMWESU DEC 19, 2024