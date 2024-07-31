By Twink Jones Gadama

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, JSD, the Charles Nagel Professor of International and Comparative Law Emeritus in Washington University’s School of Law, has served as president of his native country, the Republic of Malawi, since his election in 2014. Prof. Mutharika has been associated with Washington University for more than 46 years, having joined the School of Law faculty in 1972.

AN EXPERT IN INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC LAW, INTERNATIONAL LAW, AND COMPARATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL LAW, HE HAS WORKED IN THE AREA OF INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE WORLDWIDE.

In 2008, he received the International Jurists Award by the International Council of Jurists for his “unique contribution in the field of legal education.”

Prof. Mutharika was formally installed as the Nagel Professor of International and Comparative Law on September 14, 2009, while he was on university leave serving as a member of Malawi’s parliament, as well as a cabinet member for the African country.

In his installation address as the Nagel Professor, titled “The Role of the Minister of Justice in a Transitional Society: The Malawi Experience,” he discussed putting a lifetime of legal teaching and scholarship into practice as he helped lead constitutional reform and international law developments in Malawi.

Prof. Mutharika served as advisor to his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika, who was elected to a five-year term as Malawi’s president in 2004. Prof. Mutharika also was the strategic advisor to his brother’s presidential campaign.

After his brother was elected, Dr. Mutharika helped the president form a 19-member cabinet. In 2008, Prof. Mutharika was named Malawi’s Chief Advisor to the President on Constitutional, Legal and International Affairs.

He was elected president of Malawi in May 2014, following in the footsteps of his brother, who had been re-elected Malawi’s president in 2009 but died in office in 2012. Prof. Mutharika is the author of numerous books and articles, including a 2008 book on international trade, Foreign Investment Security in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Emerging Policy and Legal Frameworks.

Among other professional activities, Mutharika serves as adviser to the American Bar Association’s Rule of Law Initiative for Africa. A participant in the U.N. World Summit, he was a Malawi delegate to the 60th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Prof. Mutharika was born in 1940 in the tea-growing district of Thyolo in the southern region of Malawi.

He studied law at the University of London and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1965. In 1966, he graduated with a master of laws degree from Yale University.

In 1969, at the age of 29, he earned a doctor of science of law degree from Yale University.

He has taught or conducted research in Africa, Canada, Europe, and throughout the United States on such issues as political abuses in pre-democratic Malawi, the role of the United Nations in African peace management, and the role of international law in the 21st century from an African perspective.

Among the institutions he taught at are the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Haile Selassie I University in Ethiopia, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research Program for Foreign Service Officers from Africa and Asia at Makerere University in Uganda, Rutgers University, and for more than 39 years, Washington University in St. Louis.

Prof. Mutharika, who was named the Nagel Professor Emeritus in 2011, also served as an academic visitor at the London School of Economics. Prof. Mutharika is the father of three children—Mahopela, Moyenda, and Monique—with his late wife, Christophine. Christophine, who worked in Washington University’s student health center, died in 1990.

IN JUNE 2014, HE MARRIED GERTRUDE MASEKO.

utharika’s leadership style is characterized by his emphasis on inclusivity and consultation.

He believes in bringing people together to find solutions to the country’s problems.

His approach has earned him respect from across the political divide.

In addition to his political career, Mutharika is also a respected academic.

HE HAS WRITTEN EXTENSIVELY ON INTERNATIONAL LAW AND HAS TAUGHT AT SEVERAL UNIVERSITIES AROUND THE WORLD.

His academic background has equipped him with a deep understanding of the complexities of international relations and the importance of upholding the rule of law.

Mutharika’s commitment to the rule of law is evident in his efforts to strengthen Malawi’s judicial system.

He has worked to ensure that the judiciary is independent and impartial, and that the rights of all citizens are protected.

As Malawi prepares for the 2025 elections, Mutharika’s message of hope and unity is resonating with many voters, who are looking for a leader to restore the country’s economy and promote good governance after years of corruption and nepotism under the current administration.