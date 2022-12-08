Professor VN Parthiban Has 140 University Degrees!

By
zamobserver
-
0

HE HAS 140 UNIVERSITY DEGREES!

Professor VN Parthiban has a unique hobby — he loves studying and writing exams.

The 56-year-old has 140 degrees and diplomas, and wants to acquire more.

Achievements
● 13 Master of Arts
● 8 Master of Commerce

● 4 Master of Science
● 10 Master of Law

● 12 Master of Philosophy (Research Degrees)
● 14 Master of Business Administration
● 20 Professional Courses

● 11 Certificate courses
● 9 PG Diploma courses

● 8 Master Degrees (Labour management, Financial Management, Foreign Trade, Social Work, to name a few)
● and several other Diplomas &
PG Diplomas

Currently pursuing
● PhD in Management
● Insurance course from Insurance Institute of India
● Masters in

Corporate Law
● Masters in Social Development

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here