Professor VN Parthiban Has 140 University Degrees!

HE HAS 140 UNIVERSITY DEGREES!

Professor VN Parthiban has a unique hobby — he loves studying and writing exams.

The 56-year-old has 140 degrees and diplomas, and wants to acquire more.

Achievements

● 13 Master of Arts

● 8 Master of Commerce

● 4 Master of Science

● 10 Master of Law

● 12 Master of Philosophy (Research Degrees)

● 14 Master of Business Administration

● 20 Professional Courses

● 11 Certificate courses

● 9 PG Diploma courses

● 8 Master Degrees (Labour management, Financial Management, Foreign Trade, Social Work, to name a few)

● and several other Diplomas &

PG Diplomas

Currently pursuing

● PhD in Management

● Insurance course from Insurance Institute of India

● Masters in

Corporate Law

● Masters in Social Development