Professor VN Parthiban Has 140 University Degrees!

HE HAS 140 UNIVERSITY DEGREES!
Professor VN Parthiban has a unique hobby — he loves studying and writing exams.
The 56-year-old has 140 degrees and diplomas, and wants to acquire more.
Achievements
● 13 Master of Arts
● 8 Master of Commerce
● 4 Master of Science
● 10 Master of Law
● 12 Master of Philosophy (Research Degrees)
● 14 Master of Business Administration
● 20 Professional Courses
● 11 Certificate courses
● 9 PG Diploma courses
● 8 Master Degrees (Labour management, Financial Management, Foreign Trade, Social Work, to name a few)
● and several other Diplomas &
PG Diplomas
Currently pursuing
● PhD in Management
● Insurance course from Insurance Institute of India
● Masters in
Corporate Law
● Masters in Social Development