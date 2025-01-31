Prominent South African Cleric Sucked into Prophet Walter Magaya’s Fake UNISA Doctorate Scandal

Prophet Walter Magaya’s fake diploma and honorary doctorate scandal has taken a dramatic twist, pulling in renowned South African cleric and TV personality, Professor Solomon Mlambo.

Professor Solomon Mlambo Linked to Magaya’s Fake Honorary Doctorate

Mlambo, who heads the Mount Zion Bible School and is a guest speaker on Soweto TV, was prominently featured in 2017 photos celebrating Magaya’s so-called honorary doctorate. The images, which show Magaya and his family posing with a UNISA banner in the background, have raised eyebrows as the South African university has now distanced itself from the degree.

How Magaya’s ‘Honorary Doctorate’ Came About

Professor Mlambo appears to have played a key role in the process that led to Magaya being conferred with the controversial ‘honorary doctorate.’ Back in 2017, Magaya even referenced a letter from Mlambo while speaking to The Herald.

“Each year, Professor Mlambo, with the School of Theology and who is the head of Mount Zion Bible School (interdenominational), awards deserving candidates selected across South Africa and other countries with honorary Doctorate degree to recognise the good work they do in their community,” the letter said.

Magaya claimed that after receiving the letter, a team allegedly from UNISA travelled discreetly to Zimbabwe to assess whether he deserved the honour.

“They knew about the farming venture and wanted to see it first hand. Being a man of God and doing farming at the same time amazed them. They also considered the number of people I employ,” he said.

premier

He further stated that his charitable donations across Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia, Portugal, and the UK contributed to the decision to award him the degree.

Also read: Prophet Walter Magaya in Trouble Over Fake Qualifications as UNISA Vows to Take Legal Action

UNISA Denies Magaya Was Ever a Student or Graduate

However, UNISA has now categorically denied any involvement. In a statement released on Wednesday, the university dismissed the claims, stating that Magaya was never enrolled as a student nor awarded any qualifications by the institution.