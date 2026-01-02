Prophet who predicted the world will end on Christmas Day through massive flooding arrested

Ghanaian police have arrested self-proclaimed prophet Evans Eshun, known as Ebo Noah, after he predicted a global flood on December 25, 2025, causing public panic.

The arrest was confirmed in a statement published on the police’s official website on Wednesday.

In the statement, the Police said Eshun was arrested by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team as part of ongoing efforts to monitor and address cyber-related activities, particularly in the build-up to the 31st night religious services.

The statement said, “The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Evans Eshun, also known as Ebo Noah, by the Inspector General of Police’s Special Cyber Vetting Team.

“The arrest was carried out as part of ongoing police efforts to monitor and address cyber-related activities, particularly in the period leading up to 31st night religious services.

“Police confirmation follows reports circulating online suggesting the arrest was linked to warnings issued by security agencies regarding the conduct of individuals making public declarations and prophecies that could cause fear or public disorder. At this stage, police have not publicly detailed the specific allegations against the suspect or the nature of the conduct under investigation.

“The Ghana Police Service has, in recent years, cautioned individuals and groups against making predictions or public statements, especially during end of year religious events, that could incite panic or threaten public peace. Security agencies have stated that such matters may be examined under existing laws governing public order, communication and cyber related offences.

“Police sources say Evans Eshun is currently in custody to assist with investigations. Authorities have not announced any formal charges, court dates, or bail conditions. They have also not indicated whether additional persons are being sought in connection with the case.

“The Police Service has urged the public to remain calm and to avoid speculation, stressing that investigations are ongoing and that any legal action will follow due process. As with all such cases, the suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Further official updates are expected as police conclude their investigations and determine the appropriate next steps.”

Last month, residents were seen rushing to secure spaces inside one of eight arks built by Prophet Eboh Noah, who claims God revealed to him that the world will end today, December 25, through massive flooding.

The prophet claimed that only those inside his ark would be saved, a claim that has triggered panic, curiosity, and intense online reactions across Ghana and beyond.