Protesters set US and French embassies in DR Congo on fire 

Protesters in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, Jan. 28, attacked and set fire to the United States embassy building in the country.

Armed men were seen on the roof of the building as thick black smoke billowed from the facility.

The protesters were heard chanting “death to imperialists”.

On Monday, the March 23 Movement (M23), a rebel group, claimed to have taken control of Goma, the largest city in North Kivu province in eastern DRC, sending thousands of people fleeing the area.

Since last week, at least 17 United Nations peacekeepers have been k!lled in the fighting, including three South African peacekeepers killed on Monday, Jan. 27, when the rebels launched an attack at the Goma airport.

M23 forces fought on Tuesday to seize the airport in their bid to complete their control of Goma.

The demonstrators also targeted Western and African countries they accuse of complicity in Rwanda’s support of M23 rebels, who have overrun the eastern provincial capital Goma.

The protesters attacked the embassies of France, Belgium, Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya — countries they accuse of supporting the rebel group.

The demonstrators accused other countries of diplomatic inaction.

Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s foreign minister, said in a post on X that the attack on the embassy was “unacceptable”.

He said the embassy building briefly caught fire, adding that the blaze was swiftly brought under control.

Musalia Mudavadi, Kenyan cabinet secretary for foreign and diaspora affairs, said in a statement that the country is “deeply concerned” by the attacks on its embassy offices and personnel in Congo.

“The violent attacks, looting, and destruction of property are a grave violation of international law,” he added.

Speaking on national television, Patrick Muyaya, DRC’s communications minister, urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence against accredited consular infrastructure.

He later said the situation was under control.

Watch a video showing the burning of the French embassy below.