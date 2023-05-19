Prove Allegations Against Me In Court, Apostle Suleiman Tells Halima Abubakar

The Founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Suleiman Johnson, has challenged Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, to subject her allegation against him to trial in court.

The clergy who spoke through his lawyer, Dr Abdul Mahmud, said the actress should subject the purported claims against him to judicial scrutiny by filing a defence to a N1 billion damages suit filed against her.

In a statement by the lawyer in Abuja on Friday, he said his client was “unjustly attacked, maligned and defamed” by the actress with the intention to blackmail him for monetary gains.

He assured that the clergy would secure justice in court over the defamation of his character by the actress.

The actress had alleged that the pastor was having an affair with her and caused her to become ill.

She also alleged that the Pastor was having intercourse with her while she was bleeding and she was three times pregnant for him and lost each time.

In the suit before Justice Enobie Obanor, the clergy requested that the court should order the defendant to issue an apology for her false claims.

He equally requested that Halima be ordered to pay N20 million in legal expenses.

NAN