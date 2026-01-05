Psychologist reveals why Trump lashes out at reports about his health

A prominent psychologist revealed on Sunday some of the reasons why President Donald Trump rages at reports of his failing physical and mental health.

Trump has recently lashed out at The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times for reporting on his health. After The Journal published its report, Trump posted on Truth Social that he “aced” multiple cognitive exams. He has also called the NYT the “enemy of the people” and called for the outlet to be investigated for reporting on his health.

Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist and former professor, discussed why Trump has such extreme reactions to these reports on a new episode of “The Daily Beast Podcast.”

“No story enrages Donald Trump more than the stories about his physical and cognitive health,” Gartner said. “And there’s a reason for that. One, he knows that he’s covering something up, but two, as a malignant narcissist, the one thing you need to project is strength. It’s okay to be hated and feared, but you have to appear strong. And so this is really it.”

“Donald Trump’s Achilles heel is his brain and now, I guess, a whole bunch of other organs,” he continued. “His ankles, his heart, his his hands. His psychomotor performance is getting worse.”

Gartner noted Trump’s difficulty using the right side of his body, like when he was unable to perform a coinflip during the Army and Navy game, and his struggle saluting with his right hand. Gartner has also noted the right side of Trump’s face drooping when he’s fallen asleep, a sign that he may have recently had a stroke.

“He knows it’s showing his Achilles heel and yet he can’t stop the behavior because it’s involuntary,” Gartner said.