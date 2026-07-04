Putin Appears in Military Uniform During Frontline Command Visit.



Russian President Vladimir Putin visited an Auxiliary Command Post of Russia’s Joint Forces, where he met with senior military commanders and received a battlefield briefing from Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.





The meeting was broadcast by the Kremlin and drew attention as Putin appeared in full military uniform rather than his usual business attire, a move widely viewed by analysts as a significant political and psychological signal.





During the meeting, Putin praised Russian forces following the Defense Ministry’s claim that they had captured the strategic city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has rejected the claim, stating that fighting in and around the city continues.





Putin also instructed the Russian military to continue its large-scale missile and drone campaign against Ukraine, stating that the strikes are intended to target military infrastructure. The remarks came after Russia launched another major wave of aerial attacks against Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.