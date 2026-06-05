Putin Open To Ukraine Talks At U.S. Base In Alaska



Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled readiness to hold negotiations with Ukraine at a U.S. military facility in Alaska, based on a framework previously discussed with U.S. President Donald Trump during talks in the state





Putin also stated that Russia has not used the Oreshnik missile system against Ukraine in actual combat operations, though he acknowledged that the weapon has undergone testing.





Meanwhile, Trump voiced support for a direct meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising the possibility of renewed high-level diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.





The remarks come as international attention remains focused on potential pathways toward a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine.