Putin Rejects Direct Talks With Zelensky, Says Meeting Not Yet Necessary



Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected the prospect of direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that such a meeting is not necessary at this stage.





The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at finding a path toward ending the war, with international actors continuing to push for renewed dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.





Zelensky responded by expressing disappointment with Putin’s position, arguing that the refusal to engage in direct talks demonstrates that Russia is not genuinely seeking peace and intends to continue the conflict.





The exchange highlights the deep divisions that remain between the two sides as fighting continues across multiple fronts.