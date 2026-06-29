Putin Rejects Proposal To Halt Long-Range Strikes, Vows To Continue Military Campaign





Russian President Vladimir Putin has rejected a Ukrainian proposal aimed at suspending long-range strikes as an initial step toward peace negotiations.





According to Putin, Moscow sees the proposal as an attempt by Kyiv to buy time amid ongoing manpower shortages along the frontline rather than a genuine effort to achieve peace.





The Russian leader also stated that Russia’s long-range strikes against targets inside Ukraine remain effective and reaffirmed that Moscow will continue its military operations.





Putin further signaled that Russia has no intention of easing military pressure on Ukraine, underscoring the Kremlin’s commitment to pursuing its strategic objectives on the battlefield.