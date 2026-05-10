Russian President Vladimir Putin says he believes the war in Ukraine may finally be approaching its end — a statement that’s already sparking global debate.





After years of devastating conflict, economic shocks, and rising geopolitical tensions, even the suggestion of a possible conclusion is sending ripples across international politics. But analysts remain cautious, warning that words alone don’t guarantee peace on the battlefield.





The conflict has reshaped global energy markets, military alliances, and relations between Russia and the West. Millions have been displaced, thousands killed, and entire cities left devastated. Now, the world is watching closely to see whether this marks a genuine turning point — or simply another strategic message in a long war.





Ceasefire talks, diplomatic pressure, and military realities could define what happens next. For many, the biggest question is no longer just who wins — but what peace would actually look like after years of destruction.





The world may be nearing one of the most important geopolitical turning points of the decade.



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