Putin says Russia facing a “difficult period” amid growing energy disruptions



Russian President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that Russia is going through a “difficult period” as the country faces mounting challenges linked to recent disruptions affecting its energy infrastructure.





The statement comes after a series of Ukrainian long-range strikes reportedly targeted key Russian energy facilities, including the Slavyansk oil refinery and the Vtorovo oil pumping station.





According to reports, the attacks have contributed to fuel supply disruptions in several areas, raising concerns about broader impacts on civilian life and regional logistics.





Speaking on the situation, Putin said that Russia is currently experiencing a “difficult period” but pledged that the Kremlin would continue working to maintain stability and ensure the welfare of Russian citizens.





Russian authorities have stated that measures are being implemented to stabilize energy supplies and minimize the impact on the population as the conflict increasingly affects infrastructure far from the frontline.