Putin Says Trump Requested Russian Concessions For Ukraine Peace Deal



Russian President Vladimir Putin said U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Moscow to make compromises in order to advance a potential peace agreement in Ukraine.





Putin stated that Russia is prepared to make concessions and seek common ground, but stressed that any meaningful progress would require reciprocal steps from Kyiv.





The remarks come as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue, with both sides remaining divided over key security and territorial issues.